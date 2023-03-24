Why is there a new warning about eyedrops?

HOUSTON — Two more people in the United States have died after being infected by a drug-resistant bacteria linked to eyedrops.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention first warned about the outbreak in January, with infections reported in 16 states including Texas. Recently, eight patients reported losing their eyesight and four had to have an eye surgically removed.
Two eyedrop brands have been recalled for possibly being contaminated with the bacteria -- EzriCare Artificial Tears and Delsam Pharma’s Artificial Tears.
If you used those products and experience any symptoms, you need to contact a doctor immediately. The symptoms include discharge from the eye, redness in the area, increased sensitivity to light and eye pain.
An eye exam can determine if you have an infection and the faster you start treatment, the less likely you will suffer permanent damage.
The bacteria linked to these infections can destroy the cornea if it gets into your eye. And according to the Washington Post, when it ends up in a medical product like eye drops, it can become concentrated, overwhelming even a healthy immune system. Experts say it is safe to still use eyedrops not involved in the recall.