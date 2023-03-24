Why is there a new warning about eyedrops?

CDC says 3 deaths now linked to infections from the drops

HOUSTON — Two more people in the United States have died after being infected by a drug-resistant bacteria linked to eyedrops.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention first warned about the outbreak in January, with infections reported in 16 states including Texas. Recently, eight patients reported losing their eyesight and four had to have an eye surgically removed.

Two eyedrop brands have been recalled for possibly being contaminated with the bacteria -- EzriCare Artificial Tears and Delsam Pharma’s Artificial Tears.

If you used those products and experience any symptoms, you need to contact a doctor immediately. The symptoms include discharge from the eye, redness in the area, increased sensitivity to light and eye pain.

An eye exam can determine if you have an infection and the faster you start treatment, the less likely you will suffer permanent damage.