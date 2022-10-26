Why is a big change coming to your kid’s school bus?

School districts across the country are swapping out those old yellow school buses belching diesel fumes for electric buses.

HOUSTON — If you had to ride a bus to school, you probably remember the smell of diesel that came with them. However, school districts across the country are swapping out those old yellow school buses belching diesel fumes for electric buses.

Texas school districts get funding for electric school buses

The change is already happening and the White House is hoping to put the pedal to the metal by giving funding to school districts to make the change. It was just announced that Texas districts will get $58 million to buy electric buses.

According to The Washington Post, supporters argue school buses are an ideal candidate for a switch over to electric. They have fixed routes with scheduled breaks that allow them to charge batteries.

Although electric buses are more expensive up front, costing up to four times more than their combustion engine counterparts, they save money when it comes to fuel and maintenance since they have fewer parts to wear down.

Cutting greenhouse gas emissions