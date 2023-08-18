Why is Beyoncé helping the American economy?

An economist at Columbia Business School told the New York Times that spending on these concerts is providing the economy a soft landing right when we needed it.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Houston’s own Beyoncé is a woman of many talents - and now economists are crediting Queen Bey, along with Taylor Swift, with helping prevent a recession.

Spending related to these massively popular concert tours is providing a bridge from pandemic spending indulgences to more normal spending patterns.

An economist at Columbia Business School told the New York Times that spending on these concerts is providing the economy a soft landing right when we needed it.

The reason why the Renaissance World Tour is having such an impact is because of fans. The Bey Hive isn’t just buying concert tickets - which can run thousands of dollars on the resale market - they are also buying hotel rooms, silver outfits, and salon services. Yelp reports big increases in searches for everything from beauty services to restaurants whenever Queen Bey rolls into a city.

But Houston isn’t just any city - we are Beyoncé’s hometown - so the economic impact here could be a lot more specific. It's too early to tell, but some of her favorite spots could become popular places for pilgrimages.

In the past, the Third Ward native has expressed her love for everything from Pappadeaux to Frenchys to the Galleria. And of course, Houston is also home to some of the singer's most die-hard fans willing to help boost the economy and Beyoncé.