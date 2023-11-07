Why is it possible that Amazon Prime Day is not the best deal?

The annual two-day sale may not be the deepest discount in town.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Amazon Prime Day has become an annual event. Despite its name, it is actually a two-day sale for Amazon Prime members to score deep discounts on thousands of items.

However, it is not the only game in town.

Other major retailers have jumped on the bandwagon to offer their own summer sales. We are talking about Walmart, Macy's, Target, Best Buy, and Wayfair. So if you find a deal on Amazon experts say you should check competitors to make sure there isn’t a better discount somewhere else.

And when it comes to those discounts. there have been accusations that Amazon has been playing around with the numbers to make those deals look better than they actually are. Some retail watchers say the company artificially inflates prices before Prime Day to make the price cuts look bigger.

However, there are tools to track that for you. Sites like CamelCamelCamel track the price history of a product, telling you the current, lowest, and highest prices for that item.

So what are the best deals?

Typically, you will see the biggest discounts on Amazon tech. So prices for Kindles, FireTV, and Echo devices will be lowest on Amazon Prime Day. Other Amazon brands like Amazon Basics also tend to have good deals.