Why you should book your air travel early in 2023?

The crowds are expected to be back in 2023, but that doesn’t mean you have to suffer.

HOUSTON — We all want to get away. We saw it during the holiday travel season when travel numbers rebounded to pre-pandemic levels.

According to the Washington Post, that’s because, at the start of 2022, travel was still tricky. Back then, a new COVID variant was still causing trouble, and making reservations was still a roll of the dice.

Travel demand spiked

All that eased as 2022 went on and demand for travel spiked, and according to the experts, that so-called “revenge travel” is not dying down.

The travel site, Hopper, says 96% of their users plan to travel in 2023. Experts predict a lot of those people will be heading out for spring break with numbers exceeding last year and maybe even 2019.

Travel hot spots in 2023

Top domestic destinations include the usual suspects – think Las Vegas, Orlando, and Los Angeles. However, Hopper reported that international travel is getting a big boost as well with tickets to places like Cancun, London and Barcelona getting snapped up.

When to book 2023 air travel

All this means spring break travel could be hectic. Experts recommend booking flights and hotels now. The longer you wait the more expensive it will be. Also, avoid peak days. You may have to sacrifice a few days at your destination to save yourself from the chaos.

Pack light, get a tracker