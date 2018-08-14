HOUSTON - A new trial date has been set for Terry Thompson, the man accused of choking a Denny's customer to death.

His next trial date has been set for October 18th and a court hearing is scheduled for October 8th.

Back in June, Thompson's murder trial ended in a mistrial because jurors remained deadlocked after three long days of deliberations.

Eleven members of the jury in the case believed he was not guilty of murdering John Hernandez, according to Thompson's attorney.

Here's the breakdown of how they were voting, according to the defense attorney:

11-1: Not guilty of murder

10-2: Not guilty of manslaughter

8-4: Not guilty of criminally negligent homicide

In May 2017, Thompson and Hernandez got into a fight outside a Denny's restaurant which led to Thompson placing Hernandez in a choke hold until he lost consciousness.

Hernandez died in a hospital a few days later.

Thompson and his wife Chauna Thompson, who helped hold Hernandez down at the time, were arrested in Hernandez's death.

Chauna Thompson's trial will be held in October.

