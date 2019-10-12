NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A New Braunfels Police Lieutenant was arrested Monday by the Texas Rangers on charges of Possession of Child Pornography.

38-year-old Jacob Daniel Pullen was placed on administrative leave as of Nov. 14th, which is the day NBPD was notified by the Texas Rangers of their investigation, authorities told KENS 5.

Pullen was hired by NBPD in May of 2006.

The New Braunfels Police Department issued a statement regarding the arrest, saying they were "shocked and, quite frankly, embarrassed," to learn of the charges against Lt. Pullen.

Read the full statement below:

To be clear, the investigation, which is still ongoing, is not an NBPD investigation. Therefore, it would be inappropriate for NBPD to comment on another agency’s ongoing investigation.

Additionally, this is also now an ongoing personnel matter, and NBPD does not post or comment publicly about those types of issues.

However, NBPD has not only been fully cooperative with the ongoing investigation, but the department has also been fully forthcoming with members of the media about this situation, including comments to media outlets directly from the Chief of Police.

The New Braunfels Police Department would like to reassure the community that we remain committed to providing a safe place to live, work, and play. NBPD officers are expected to maintain the highest of ethical and moral standards, and as difficult as this situation is, it should be clear to the community that the New Braunfels Police Department does not shy away from holding accountable those that fall short of those standards.