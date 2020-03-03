DALLAS — The Public Utility Commission of Texas has approved a new area code for the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

According to a news release, the additional area code has been approved to accommodate continuing population growth.

Officials say phone numbers starting with 214, 469 and 972 are expected to run out within the first three months of 2021.

Once they run out, that’s when the new area code 945 will be assigned. The PUC says this new area code will meet numbering needs for the next 13 years.

"The growth of the population in Dallas and surrounding cities is a reflection of the continued economic vitality in the region and across the state," Gov. Greg Abbott said in a written statement.

People who already have existing numbers beginning with 214, 469, and 972 will be able to keep them.

Any new numbers starting with 945 will be assigned in 2021, officials say.

"When the availability of jobs intersects with the quality of life in Texas, this kind of growth is to be expected. I applaud the PUC for taking this prudent step," Abbott said.

