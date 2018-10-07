PRICES CORNER, Del. – Police in Delaware are investigating after five people were found dead inside a home on Monday night. CBS Philadelphia reports that a neighbor says a boy, who was supposed to stay at the home, discovered the bodies, at the residence on the 2700 block of Ferris Road around 7:30 p.m.

"A neighbor said she watched him get out of a red truck, go inside the house and then rush right back out, so apparently he had to have found them 'cause no one else was around," said neighbor Alisha Garvin.

State Police Sgt. Richard Bratz tells news outlets that officers were called out Monday night to the home in Prices Corner. Police discovered the bodies of a 42-year-old man, a 41-year-old woman and three children all younger than 8 years old.

All five were found upstairs inside the residence. Their bodies have been taken to Delaware's Division of Forensic Science for autopsies. Their names are being withheld while relatives are notified.

This neighbor lives across the street from where police say five people died from apparent gunshot wounds, including three kids under 8-years-old https://t.co/8e3omC2KE1 @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/X7rQN5dorJ — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) July 10, 2018

"The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is continuing their investigation into this incident. At this time, there is no concern for safety in the surrounding area," police said in a news release.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 302-365-8441.

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS All Rights Reserved