ROUND ROCK, Texas -- Brian Haukapp needed a helping hand on Sunday.

"All I asked for is if someone was going to Round Rock southbound," he said, after a car breakdown left him stranded in Jarrell, Texas.

Haukapp posted on Facebook to see if he could hitch a ride with anyone.

"One lady actually bought me the Uber," Haukapp said. "I imagine it was a $50 or $60 Uber ride."

He said he offered to pay her back at the end of the week.

"She said 'don't do that, just pay it forward,'" Haukapp remembered.

Haukapp thought it would be a day of free labor.

He said the requests started pouring in, so he decided to start a Facebook group called #ProjectPayItForwardRRTX.

"I'm going to keep doing it until the jobs run out," Haukapp said with a smile.

Haukapp spent his Friday afternoon pulling poison ivy and helping fix a fence.

He said he knows what it's like to go through a tough time and wants to offer people a bit of help.

"I've had troubled times, I've needed help, and I feel like a lot of my life I've taken, taken, taken, and asked, asked, asked, and I haven't really given much," Haukapp said. "So this is my chance to actually do it."

Haukapp hopes other people will join in the movement to help each other out.

"It's come to a point where I don't want to stop because it feels so good," Haukapp said.

