CHICAGO (CBS) — In a heart-wrenching experience for all involved, police were called out to a Chicago home in North Lawndale after a family discovered an 8-year-old boy hanging dead in the closet, CBS reported.

Police were called at around 6 p.m. Sunday and remained at the scene after 10 p.m. Officers and detectives had been going in and out of a two flat all night long.

They were called to the Cullerton Street residence by a family member who reported finding an 8-year-old boy hanging in a closet. The Cook County Medical Examiner on Monday identified the boy as Cedray Myles.

The child did not appear to be breathing and was unresponsive at the time.

He was rushed to the emergency room at Stroger Hospital of Cook County, but could not be saved.

Police late Sunday were conducting a death investigation, but as of Sunday night, they said all signs pointed to suicide.

Suicide is the second leading cause of death for young people between the ages of 10 and 18. But for children between 5 and 8, it is exceedingly rare.

In 2017, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that out of the more than 16 million children in that 5- to 8-year-old age group in the entire country only one child in that age range died by suicide.

If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts you can call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) any time of day or night or chat online.