Wounded veterans react to chaos unfolding in Afghanistan

Len Cannon spoke with veterans who were injured in Afghanistan to get their take on what's happening there now.

HOUSTON — Army veteran Oriana Franklin was deployed to Afghanistan for a year, until she was injured in a rollover accident.



“I got TBI (traumatic brain injury) and I have nerve damage to both my legs and muscle damage in my legs also,” she said.



Earl Lundy served in the Army’s 82nd Airborne. He was in Afghanistan for 14 months, until an IED blew up a house he was in,

“I had a full body injury," he said. “Left leg nerve damage, nerve damage in my shoulder, I had TBI."

it took him five years to learn how to walk again.

And former Navy SEAL and now Texas Congressman Dan Crenshaw lost his right eye to an IED in Afghanistan. Despite what happened to him, he says invading was the right thing to do.

“I don't have any emotional regret because of this,” he said “What I tell veterans is just because Biden screwed this up now completely doesn’t mean the last 20 years were in vain, The whole reason we were there was to fight them there, so they don't fight us here.”

Lundy worries about the Afghan interpreters that fought with him.

"A lot of them served alongside us as well, and just want them to be out of harm’s way, because they put a lot on the line just supporting us,” he said. “Seeing it is heart-wrenching my heart goes out to them and their families."

“Does it sadden you, alarm you of what's going on?” we asked Franklin.

“I think it's loaded,” she said. “There's a lot of different emotions. Also, I am mourning for the Afghan people.”

Congressman Crenshaw believes the swift Taliban takeover proves the cost of getting out of Afghanistan was too high,

"They think they ended a war,” he said. “They didn't end any war. There are still plenty of people out there at war with the United States. They always have been. Just ignoring them doesn't mean the war has ended. All we did was give up on a strategic national security interest. That’s all that happened.”