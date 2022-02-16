Troopers said this incident is a stark reminder that people need to move over for stopped emergency vehicles.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Dashcam video caught a driver slamming into the back of a Kia that had been pulled over and was stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 25 on Tuesday.

According to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), it happened just after 11:30 a.m. A CSP motorcycle trooper had pulled over a 2010 Kia Sedan on northbound I-25 near 58th Avenue.

Both the Kia that had been pulled over and the trooper's motorcycle were stopped on the shoulder to the left of the HOV lane when CSP said a 2008 Dodge minivan crashed into the back of the Kia.

Video shows the trooper had walked from the window of the Kia back to his motorcycle just seconds before the crash.

The crash propelled the Kia forward and into a wall separating the lanes on incoming traffic. The Dodge was stopped in the left lane of traffic.

The driver of the Kia had moderate injuries, according to CSP. The driver of the Dodge, a 20-year-old woman, had minor injuries and a passenger in her van also had some injuries. That driver was cited for careless driving, according to CSP.

"Every day law enforcement officers and other roadway workers put themselves at risk in an effort to improve safety on our roadways,” said Colonel Matthew Packard, the chief of the CSP. “Sadly incidents like these happen with incredible frequency and we are fortunate that a bigger tragedy didn't play out yesterday on I-25. We are sharing this footage because it underscores the responsibility of drivers to move over and pay attention behind the wheel. There is no excuse for driving past any stopped vehicle at this rate of speed."

The Colorado "Move Over" law states that any driver approaching first responders or maintenance vehicles that have their lights flashing must move over at least one lane away or if they are unable to safely move over, reduce their speed by at least 20 mph under the speed limit.