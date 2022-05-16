VERIFY: Can you ship baby formula from Canada?

The formula shortage has parents going to all extremes to get their hands on food for their babies, but some of those efforts may do more harm than good.

HOUSTON, Texas — The formula shortage has parents going to all extremes to get their hands on food for their babies. So our VERIFY team looked into some of those efforts to see if they may do more harm than good.

Question 1: Is making your own baby formula safe?

Posts on social media have been giving parents different recipes for making their own formula, telling them it’s safe to do so.

Our source for this is Houston pediatrician Dr. Patti Savrick with Bootin and Savrick Pediatric Associates.

She said this information is false.

“It is not true that you can safely make infant formula at home. It’s a really kind of dangerous thing, and I've seen these recipes floating around on Facebook," Dr. Patti Savrick said.

She says making formula at home can be unsanitary, unsafe and will likely not support the baby’s nutrition or electrolyte balance.

“A baby’s only intake is the formula, so if we drink water and eat salty foods, our kidneys can handle putting that together in the right balance. A baby can not do that. Infant botulism and other forms of infant food poisoning are also a major problem," Dr. Savrick said.

She says diluting your baby’s formula is also dangerous.

Question 2: Can you ship baby formula from Canada?

A post has been floating around social media telling parents if they change their Amazon settings from the U.S. to Canada, "you can get all the formula you need."

We decided to verify this for ourselves, and while yes, it’s true that you can ship formula to the U.S. from Canada, it’s much more expensive and you probably won’t get all that you need.

On Amazon’s Canadian website, an order for Enfamil A+ baby formula was listed for almost $34, with a $32 delivery fee for shipping within Canada.

But when you change that delivery to the U.S., the price of the formula jumps to nearly $99 with a $36 delivery, and it will take more than a week to get to you.

Other items may not even ship to you at all.

So while it is true that you can order some baby formula from Canada, it may be hard to find and will cost a lot more.