Vehicle strikes Los Angeles County sheriff's recruits

Sheriff's Department spokesperson Deputy Grace Medrano said the incident involved a sheriff's academy class.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. — Multiple Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department recruits were struck by a vehicle early Wednesday, authorities said.

TV news helicopter broadcasts showed a large response of firefighters and ambulances in Whittier, a vehicle on a sidewalk as well as numerous individuals nearby in uniform workout clothes.

County fire senior dispatcher Martin Rangel confirmed that incident involved sheriff's recruits but said there was no immediate patient count.

Sheriff's Department spokesperson Deputy Grace Medrano said the incident involved a sheriff's academy class.

Medrano said there were injuries but she did not have a confirmed number or information about the severity of the injuries.

The motorist has been taken into custody, according to the sheriff's office.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET CBS 8:

ADD THE CBS8+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE Roku | Amazon Fire

DOWNLOAD THE CBS 8 MOBILE APP | iPhone | Android