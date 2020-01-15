FONTANA, Calif. — Authorities say they have arrested 32-year old Uber driver, Alonso Calle, who stands accused of raping one of his passengers in the city of Fontana, CBS News LA reports.

Police say officers were dispatched Sunday to a report of the rape. The victim told authorities that she had requested a ride to her home after drinking with friends. She indicated that she had either fallen asleep or passed out in the vehicle.

When she awoke, she says the suspect was allegedly having sex with her.

The suspect was called to the police station. He admitted to authorities that he did have sex with the rider, but claims that it was consensual.

Detectives say evidence backed up the victim’s account.

In a statement, Uber said:

What the rider reported to police is extremely distrubing and has no place in our community. When we were made aware of the incident, we immediately removed the drive-partner off our platform and stand ready to work with police on the investigation.

This is yet another troubling headline for the ride-sharing company. In a safety report released last month, Uber found that there had been more than 3,000 reports of sexual assaults during rides in the U.S. in 2018.

Just last week, another Uber driver Amir Attia, was arrested in Orange County after police say DNA linked him to the sexual assault of one of his passengers.

