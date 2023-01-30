Police training called into question in Tyre Nichols beating

Dr. Mitchel Roth is a criminal justice professor and said he's seeing a change in his students with fewer of them wanting to become police officers.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dr. Mitchel Roth is a criminologist and historian who has been teaching at Sam Houston University State for almost 30 years.

He said he's seeing a change in his students with fewer of them wanting to become police officers, and situations like the death of Tyre Nichols don't help.

“If you look throughout history policing, really hasn’t changed much,' he said. “Whether the community is White or Black, low socio-economically, it doesn’t matter if it’s a Black or White police officer in some cases. they are just as capable as bias."

He said the beating of Nichols should be a call for police departments across the county to look within.

“It’s easy to blame the administration, but you want to look at who trained these people. What was the process of training them?" he said.

Roth said he is not at all surprised by these actions. It's a reminder that more than police can be held accountable.

“If they are just walking around, smoking or talking, and this guy is not dead yet, or if they aren’t checking to see if he’s dead yet – what’s the answer? Somebody is negligent,” he said.

But change isn’t easy. Roth says even the George Floyd Act passed the U.S. House but was never voted on by the Senate.

“One of the problems is people lose interest in these stories once another story pops up, and especially if it’s the economy," said Roth. "They have a very little shelf life in many cases."

Another thing he mentioned -- body cameras.

Roth said there are studies that show they don't decrease the number of complaints against officers. He also said in Nichols' case, not all officers had the body cameras turned on at the very beginning.