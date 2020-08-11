Bibb Sheriff David Davis says a previous resident of the home is now a person of interest

MACON, Ga. — (UPDATE 9:20 a.m.) The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after three people were found dead and a fourth seriously injured at a home in east Macon.

According to Bibb Sheriff David Davis, his office was called around 8 p.m. Saturday for people down at a home on McCall Road.

He says inside the home were two people, a man and a woman, who had been attacked and “bludgeoned” to death.

They were later identified as 46-year-old Colene Koerner and 51-year-old Alaric "Rick" Cornelius.

Another woman was found seriously injured at the scene. She was transported to Navicent Health and is in critical condition. Her name will not be released at this time.

The body of the homeowner, 73-year-old Chester Novak, was found near the home later Sunday morning. Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says his cause of death was blunt force trauma.

The tragic incident marks Bibb County's 2nd triple homicide in 2020.

Marshal’s Southeast Fugitive Task Force found Ronald Green Jr., a former tenant of the residence, at a hotel on Arkwright Road. Green was taken into custody and transported to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.

Green is currently in jail, without bond, for the charges of three counts of murder, criminal attempt to commit a felony and a unrelated charge of a bond surrender.

The names of the other victims will not be released until the next of kin has been notified.

This is an ongoing investigation. Additional information will be released as soon as it becomes available.

