Experts critical of Dolphins' decision to return QB Tagovailoa to the field before concussion

Neuroscientist Chris Nowinski, the CEO of the Concussion Legacy Foundation, said clearing Tagovailoa after Sunday's hit put his life at risk.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIAMI — A scary injury in Thursday's NFL game is highlighting the importance of concussion treatment.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was thrown to the ground during a play Thursday night when he hit his head against the turf. The team says he suffered a concussion.

Tagovailoa's presence on the field Thursday night is drawing criticism after a play just four days earlier against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday when he also got knocked down and almost immediately stumbled after getting up.

The team, including Tagovailoa, called Sunday's injury a back injury and he returned to the field in the second half after the Dolphins said he cleared concussion protocol.

Neuroscientist Chris Nowinski, the CEO of the Concussion Legacy Foundation, said clearing Tagovailoa after Sunday's hit put his life at risk.

"This is a failure by everybody. This is a failure by the medical team. This is a failure by the independent medical team on Sunday. This is a failure by the coaching staff," Nowinski said. "The problem is all these failures - none of them are going to be punished. The person who is punished here is Tua."

And as football players across Texas get ready to take the field, Dr. Kenneth Podell, the director of the Houston Methodist Concussion Center, says it's important to know the signs of a concussion.

“You are looking at about 10 to 15% of high school football players will sustain a concussion in a given season," Podell said.

Some signs are obvious, like stumbling or confusion, but some are more subtle, like wincing or mood changes.

“When they come off the field, let's say they continue to play, they come off the field, if they avoid coach or the athletic trainer, you need to go talk to them," Podell said. "They need to be able to answer questions, crisp and sharp.”