Texas lawmakers react to battle for House speaker

HOUSTON — The historic series of votes for speaker of the House has left a void in the United States government, but both Democrats and Republicans from Texas are ready to move forward.

“If you call yourself a conservative, live by it,” Rep. Dan Crenshaw, a Rep. Kevin McCarthy supporter said.

The battle for House speaker has pitted some Republicans against each other.

“Only listen to people who want to come up here and prioritize conservative policy and that’s what we do when we elect a Speaker,” Crenshaw said.

For mainstream Republicans behind Kevin McCarthy, it took moving some members of 20 holdouts against his speakership to join in.

“Mike McCloud, Chip Roy, they have very deeply held beliefs about how the process should work up here, I think we should’ve came up with that agreement much faster,” Crenshaw said.

But it’s the remaining few Republicans that caused some heartache for McCarthy’s speakership bid.

“The holdouts, I’m like, you’re just holding out Republican policy at this point,” Crenshaw said.

Democrats have stood united behind their nominee for Speaker, Hakeem Jeffries of New York.

“It’s been troubling and historic,” Rep. Shelia Jackson Lee said.

Jackson Lee, a Houston representative said there is some concern about how much Kevin McCarthy is conceding to the minority in his party.

That could force demands on raising the debt limit and funding other government programs, including the US military.

“Is the leadership prepared to be focused on the duties that they have for the American people?” Jackson Lee said.

Rep. Al Green, another Houston area congressman, said the process has been striking.