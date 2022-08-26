Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo meets with President Biden on Texas' abortion ban

Hidalgo tweeted a photo of her and Biden meeting from inside the White House and said the White House stands with her in the fight for abortion rights across Texas.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said she met with President Joe Biden Friday to talk about Texas' strict abortion ban.

Hidalgo tweeted a photo of her and Biden meeting from inside the White House and said the White House stands with her in the fight for abortion rights across Texas.

"Not only are the majority of Americans, and the majority of Texans, on our side when it comes to opposing the extreme Texas abortion ban, but the White House is with us too as we fight back," she tweeted.

Texas' trigger law went into effect Thursday.

The trigger law makes it a felony in Texas to perform an abortion except where the life of the mother is seriously in danger by continuing the pregnancy, according to Seth Chandler, a law professor at the University of Houston Law Center.

Grateful to represent Harris County at a meeting with @POTUS @JoeBiden today. Not only are the majority of Americans, and the majority of Texans, on our side when it comes to opposing the extreme Texas abortion ban, but the White House is with us too as we fight back. [Photo:AP] pic.twitter.com/wPfCYSOaSP — Lina Hidalgo (@LinaHidalgoTX) August 26, 2022

Chandler said if a person is caught performing an abortion in Texas, surgically or by providing medication, knowing it’ll be used for an abortion, that person may be charged with a felony with a punishment of up to life in prison.

On top of that, the possibility of civil penalties is still in place from Senate Bill 8.

“So that in addition to facing life in prison for performing an abortion, you might be able, under SB8, to be sued multiple times all over Texas at $10,000 a pop, plus you’re going to lose your license," Chandler said.

And because performing an abortion in Texas is now a crime, so is aiding and abetting the procedure.

According to the law, there are only a few exceptions: to save the mother’s life, end an ectopic pregnancy or remove a miscarried fetus.

But Chandler said the law is written so that if a pregnant women were to get an illegal abortion, she would not be penalized.