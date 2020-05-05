CHP said the suspects were apparently driving to Northern California to buy marijuana.

LOS BANOS, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol says nearly $1 million in cash was dumped on a Central California road during a chase that ended with the arrests of two men, who apparently planned to buy marijuana with the money.

The CHP says it began Friday evening when an officer tried to pull over one of three SUVs traveling on Interstate 5 in Merced County.

During the chase, the driver of one SUV stopped, dumped two cardboard boxes and took off. The CHP says two drivers eventually were captured but the third one got away.

CHP officials said while they were arresting the three suspects, several people called 911 about the money stashed inside of the boxes that were dumped on the side of the road.

Authorities say the boxes contained $915,000 in cash.

CHP said they also found walkie-talkie radios that were apparently used by the drivers to communicate during the chase.

A K-9 officer later detected the smell of narcotics on the bundles of money. CHP said the suspects were apparently driving to Northern California to buy marijuana.

