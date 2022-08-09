Suspect in 4 Muslim men's killings in New Mexico detained

Chief Harold Medina said officers found the vehicle that investigators believe was involved in the slayings over the last nine months.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police said they have detained the “primary suspect” in the killings of four Muslim men in New Mexico.

Albuquerque’s police chief on Tuesday announced the update on Twitter.

“We tracked down the vehicle believed to be involved in a recent murder of a Muslim man in Albuquerque. The driver was detained and he is our primary suspect for the murders. We will update the media later this afternoon,” the tweet said.”

Chief Harold Medina said officers found the vehicle that investigators believe was involved in the slayings over the last nine months. The driver is believed to be the primary suspect in the deaths.

No other information was immediately available. Police said they will provide an update on Tuesday afternoon.

The victims are Naeem Hussain, Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, Aftab Hussein, 41, and Mohammad Ahmadi, 62. The killings began in November with Ahmadi's death.