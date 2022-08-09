x
National

Suspect in 4 Muslim men's killings in New Mexico detained

Chief Harold Medina said officers found the vehicle that investigators believe was involved in the slayings over the last nine months.
Credit: AP
Albuquerque Police Deputy Chief of Investigations Cecily Barker holds a flyer with photos of a car wanted in connection with Muslim men murdered as Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham looks on in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Authorities investigating the killings of four Muslim men said they are looking for help finding a vehicle believed to be connected to the deaths in New Mexico's largest city. A Muslim man was killed Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Albuquerque, and ambush shootings killed three other Muslim men over the past nine months. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal via AP)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police said they have detained the “primary suspect” in the killings of four Muslim men in New Mexico.

Albuquerque’s police chief on Tuesday announced the update on Twitter.

“We tracked down the vehicle believed to be involved in a recent murder of a Muslim man in Albuquerque. The driver was detained and he is our primary suspect for the murders. We will update the media later this afternoon,” the tweet said.”

The driver is believed to be the primary suspect in the deaths.

No other information was immediately available.  Police said they will provide an update on Tuesday afternoon.

The victims are Naeem Hussain, Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, Aftab Hussein, 41, and Mohammad Ahmadi, 62. The killings began in November with Ahmadi's death.

Police are trying to determine if there are any connections between the killings.

