Remembering Queen Elizabeth: Condolences pour in from Houston Brits, Texas leaders

"Her sense of duty, obligation – that she never put a foot wrong – she epitomized everything that’s best about the British."

HOUSTON — The news of Queen Elizabeth's death is being met with sadness around the world, including those in Houston.

Inside the British Isles shop in Rice Village, there was a somber mood when news broke the queen had passed away. Many native Brits and plenty of others come to this store for English foods and other items. Among them are many things featuring Queen Elizabeth's image or likenss.

"Just feeling sad, very sad," said Guy Streatfeild, British Isles' owner. "Her sense of duty, obligation – that she never put a foot wrong – she epitomized everything that’s best about the British."

Streatfeild knows the Queen couldn’t live forever, but he and others said her death at 96 is still a shock.

“It’s just really, really sad – it was inevitable, but it’s just very sad – I actually wish I was in England right now," said British native Jane Pierrepont while holding back tears.

Pierrepont moved to Houston 39 years ago but retained her admiration and respect for the Queen.

“I just can’t say enough about her. I absolutely loved her," said Pierrepont.

“She’s the only monarch we’ve known.” Many native Brits now call Houston home. I’ll share some of their thoughts on #QueenElizabeth’s passing for @KHOU’s coverage. More on today’s developments here: https://t.co/hsrMkKZJMB #khou11 pic.twitter.com/s4fTQgRGRh — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) September 8, 2022

Resilient and stable are among the many adjectives that were used to describe Queen Elizabeth. But many also said she was innovative and willing to change in some ways.

Rice University History professor Aysha Pollnitz wrote a book on the British monarchy.

"And her capacity to adapt to that change while remaining, in many ways, outside it, is one of the most important legacies of her reign," she said.

For many Houstonians, she was their queen. Her reign within their hearts and memories may never end.

Condolences from national, state leaders

- President George W. Bush

"Laura and I were honored to have known Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was a woman of great intellect, charm, and wit. Spending time at Buckingham Palace, and having tea with Her Majesty – and her Corgis – is among our fondest memories of the presidency. Queen Elizabeth ably led England through dark moments with her confidence in her people and her vision for a brighter tomorrow. Our world benefitted from her steady resolve, and we are grateful for her decades of service as sovereign. Americans in particular appreciate her strong and steadfast friendship. Laura and I join our fellow citizens in sending our heartfelt condolences to the Royal family and the British people."

- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

"The First Lady and I are truly saddened to hear of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, and our hearts and prayers go out to her family and the entire United Kingdom as they grieve the loss of one of the greatest leaders in history. In her unrivaled, impressive reign as Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of Her other Realms and Territories, Queen Elizabeth II led her people, and at times the world, through historic events with the utmost dignity, grace, and valor. Queen Elizabeth II was also more than a leader of one of the greatest monarchies in history and a close United States ally; she was a mother, a grandmother, and a wife who showed a deep devotion to her family and to her nation. The entire world is better to have had a strong, steady leader like Queen Elizabeth II, and we are forever honored to have had her as an ally to the United States and to Texas."

- Texas Senator Ted Cruz

“Today Heidi and I join the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in mourning the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She faithfully led and served her people for 70 years, and she saw Britain through many of the darkest days in World War II and through many of its greatest triumphs. Her life of steadfast service set an example for leaders around the world."

- Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo

"My heart is with the British people as we remember Queen Elizabeth II and cherish the values of democracy that bind our nations."

My heart is with the British people as we remember Queen Elizabeth II and cherish the values of democracy that bind our nations. — Lina Hidalgo (@LinaHidalgoTX) September 8, 2022

- Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner