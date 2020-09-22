DUNCAN, S.C. — A North Carolina man has been arrested after he was caught looking under a woman's bathroom stall at a South Carolina Cracker Barrel, police told multiple news outlets.
According to WYFF, Duncan Police Chief Carl Long said a 15-year-old saw Douglas Lane, 53, looking underneath the bathroom stall in the women's bathroom of a Duncan area Cracker Barrel. She told police she noticed something moving at her feet and realized it was a man's head coming from the stall beside hers, according to WSPA.
The girl then left the bathroom and reportedly told her father about it. Witnesses told WSPA the 15-year-old wasn't the only girl in the bathroom.
Citing Chief Long, news outlets report Lane tried to get away, but the girl's father and other fathers who knew about the alleged incident helped tackle him and kept him restrained until police arrived.
Chief Long told news outlets the parents were in town for a girls' softball tournament, WYFF reported.
A witness submitted video from outside the Cracker Barrel to WYFF, which reportedly shows Lane on the ground with blood on his face and shirt.
Jail records show Lane was charged with voyeurism and marijuana possession.
According to records, Lane, who lives in Charlotte, NC, is a registered sex offender in North Carolina.
News outlets report that during his bond hearing Monday, a judge ordered Lane to be monitored by GPS and move to South Carolina. He cannot have any contact with the 15-year-old girl or her family, WSPA reports.