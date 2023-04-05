New Orleans senior tops $10 million in scholarships, makes decision Friday

International High School of New Orleans says Dennis 'Maliq' Barnes' scholarship haul is more than any other college bound senior in U.S. history.

NEW ORLEANS — Dennis 'Maliq' Barnes' record-breaking scholarship haul continues to grow.

On Thursday, International High School of New Orleans said that Barnes has received offers from 188 American colleges and universities, topping more than $10.1 million in scholarships.

The school says Barnes' scholarship haul is more than any other college bound senior in U.S. history.

Barnes is set to make his decision and announce his college of choice on Friday at 10:30 a.m. at a special ceremony at the high school. The event will be streamed live on WWLTV.com and on the station's streaming platforms.

The record-breaking 16-year-old senior says he plans to pursue a dual undergraduate degree in computer science and criminal justice. He has been dually enrolled at Southern University of New Orleans for the past two years, pursing college credits while completing his high school diploma at IHSNO.

Barnes is set to graduate from high school on May 24 at Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center in St. Bernard Parish.

Barnes said he wasn't intending on setting the record when he sent out more than 200 applications to universities across the nation. It was more about making sure he had plenty of options.

“I just kept going forward, kept applying, kept applying to different schools that I thought would even remotely interest me,” he said.

He credits a strong Christian religious faith as part of his success. He also gives a lot of credit to Denise James, the school's college admissions counselor.

James and Head of School Adierah Berger both describe Barnes as a leader and an example to other students — including the school's English language learners.

“He's a great translator,” James says of Barnes, who is fluent in Spanish. “They do not have to ask him. If he sees that they need assistance, he will offer assistance and just take over.”

Barnes, born and raised in New Orleans, hasn't determined how far from home his college journey will take him. If, after weighing his offers, he finds that something close to home will fit his needs, he will stay in the area.

But Barnes is intrigued by the idea of going farther away. “I would love to see something new,” he said.