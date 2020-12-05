One man had a weapon resembling an AT4 rocket launcher with "inert" stickers near the top, as well as guns on his waist.

(CBS NEWS) — Anti-lockdown protesters showed up at Subway sandwich shop in North Carolina with more than just their wallets over the weekend. Viral photos showed close to a dozen of them carrying weapons, including an apparent rocket launcher, inside the shop on Saturday.

Travis Long, a photojournalist for the North Carolina-based newspaper The News & Observer, said he took the pictures on his day off while tracking a group called Blue Igloo, which the Observer said set up the gathering in downtown Raleigh to show support for the First and Second Amendments.

His photos show the group — with and without masks — ordering at the sandwich franchise from a single employee behind the counter. One man had a weapon resembling an AT4 rocket launcher with "inert" stickers near the top, as well as guns on his waist. Another had a rifle that appeared to be partially made out of wood.