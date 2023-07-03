x
National

Police sergeant, suspect killed in shooting at southern Indiana hospital

The shooting happened at Perry County Memorial Hospital early Monday morning.
Credit: Tell City Police Department
Tell City Sgt. Heather Glenn.

PERRY COUNTY, Ind. — A police sergeant and suspect were killed in a shooting at a southern Indiana hospital overnight, officials said Monday morning.

Shortly before 1 a.m. Monday, officers from the Tell City Police Department, Perry County Sheriff's Office and Cannelton Police Department responded to Perry County Memorial Hospital for a disturbance.

A Tell City Police Department sergeant, identified as Heather Glenn, and a person described by police as a suspect, identified as a 34-year-old Tell City man, were shot during an exchange of gunfire, police said during a news conference.

Both died from their injuries, officials said.

Glenn had worked in Tell City for roughly 20 years, police said.

Tell City is roughly 2.5 hours southwest of Indianapolis, on the Ohio River.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

