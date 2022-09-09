Two suspects are now in custody after a hours-long standoff in a Marietta neighborhood, the Cobb County Sheriff said.

Example video title will go here for this video

MARIETTA, Ga. — Two deputies were shot and killed while in the line of duty serving a warrant at a Marietta home Thursday, according to the Cobb County Sheriff.

Two suspects are in custody after a hours-long standoff, Cobb Sheriff Craig Owens said. It happened in the Hampton Glen area, near the McNeel Farms neighborhood. Officers blocked off John Ward Road at Habersham Drive in Marietta.

SWAT and FAST teams responded to the scene. Law enforcement surrounded the two-story home on Fenwick Drive close by. Tactical equipment and gear was spotted going into the neighborhood, just before the suspects were taken into custody.

Owens held a press conference at the Cobb County Jail after the standoff ended in the early hours of Friday morning.

"Our hearts are broken here in Cobb County," Owens said. "It's a night of heartache for two families, two wives who have lost amazing husbands."

The Cobb Sheriff has not yet identified the two deputies killed but said both had been with the department for more than five years.

Owens said the two deputies went up to the home, rang the doorbell and no one answered. They were ambushed when they were heading back to their cars, Owens said.

The deputies were attempting to serve that warrant for "a failure to appear for a theft by deception," the Cobb Sheriff said.

Cobb County Sheriff said the Cobb County Police Department will be investigating the shooting moving forward.

"When one agency loses someone, we all lose someone," Owens said. "When this tragedy hurts our community, it hurts their community as well."

Sheriff Owens said “pray for us because we need it. We’re heartbroken.” He added that Gov. Kemp called personally to ask if he needed additional state support.

You can watch a replay of the press conference below.