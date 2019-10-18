PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia family says they are being terrorized by a group of teens - and they feel helpless to stop it.

Video provided by a concerned mother shows what she claims is a teen attacking her son. After being punched several times, the 15-year-old is shown trying to get inside his home. But another teen tries to kick the door in.

"It's heartbreaking because I can't protect my son," the Paulding County mom said.

She asked that her identity not be released out of fear of more attacks.

"They have come to our home several times, vandalizing the home," she said.

Photos show broken glass in the front door and a screen pulled off the side of the home. And she said that in the nighttime, the teens drive by taunting her son and standing on a neighbor's property to intimidate him.

She said the perpetrators even brag about it on social media.

"They're making live videos bragging saying, 'Hey we came to the house,' admitting to these actions," mom said.

She claims she has met with the school principal. But, since the alleged attacks happened off school grounds, she said the school told her it's limited in what it can do. She's also in contact with the sheriff's office.

"They only can do so much to these kids because they're juveniles," she said. "It's just upsetting for me as a parent that these kids are allowed to continue and terrorizing people."

She said investigators also pointed to texts her son sent to the other teens saying they were equally as threatening.

"You have someone coming forward asking for help and you turn us away and you point in our direction," she said. "We have not vandalized or terrorized their home."

11Alive has contacted the teens' school and administrators said any incident that happened on school property has been handled according to policy.

The mother did say the school added a bus stop right in front of her house to help. Deputies have made two arrests after the fight on the porch but the mother said she hadn't been told this until now.

Those arrests were made in August and this mother said the harassment has continued, However, a spokesperson for the Paulding County Sheriff's Office said that they intend to file charges regarding the property damage in the coming days.

