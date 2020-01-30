(CBS CHICAGO) — A man and woman were charged Wednesday night after their 1-year-old boy was found shot in the head in Uptown – and police decided his father’ story about how it happened didn’t add up.

Travis McCoy, 26, of the 6400 block of North Damen Avenue, was charged with making a false complaint to 911 and causing a child to be endangered.

Adriana Smith, 28, of the 800 block of West Eastwood Avenue, was charged with obstruction of justice and destroying evidence, and also causing a child to be endangered.

McCoy and Smith are the parents of the boy who was shot, CBS 2 has learned.

Police believe the parents were fighting with a gun in their home Monday night, when the gun went off striking the boy.

The boy’s father first told police the boy was wounded by a stray bullet on the street a block away, but police said that was not true.

