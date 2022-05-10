The Osceola County sheriff says the woman claimed somebody put a voodoo spell over her.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida mother is accused of forcing her two children to drink bleach before the younger one was found dead.

Investigators say Joanne Zephir was found unconscious Sunday in the driver's seat of a car on Old Pleasant Hill Road in Osceola County. Her 3-year-old daughter was unconscious in a car seat in the back, authorities say, and her 8-year-old was out in the roadway by a church entrance.

All three were taken to an area hospital, where the 3-year-old was pronounced dead. The 8-year-old was treated and released to family members. Zephir was arrested.

On Tuesday, Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez revealed new information about what led up to the young child's death and the mom's arrest.

According to Lopez, Zephir had indicated to loved ones that she was planning to surrender on an unrelated Orange County warrant for attempted murder and aggravated battery. But, she reportedly said she wanted to spend time with her children first.

She drove off with the kids, investigators say, and later called a relative to admit she had killed her 3-year-old. On the phone, Lopez said she told her loved one the 8-year-old was also going to die and that she planned to kill herself as well.

Lopez said Zephir made both children drink bleach and even choked the 3-year-old.

"The suspect said the reason for her doing this to her children is because the victim in Orange County must've put a voodoo spell on her, making her harm her children," Lopez said during a Tuesday news conference.

Zephir will be charged with attempted murder and aggravated child abuse, according to the sheriff. Lopez said a murder charge will be filed after the medical examiner makes an official determination on the 3-year-old's cause and manner of death.