FERGUSON, Mo. — An off-duty Calverton Park police officer was shot multiple times while working security at a Ferguson Walmart Sunday night, and police are looking for the gunman.

St. Louis County Police Department Spokesman Ben Granda said the officer was working as a security guard while in full uniform at the Walmart on West Florissant when he spotted a shoplifter at around 7:15. Granda said the officer confronted the suspect at the exit of the store. That's when the suspect then pulled out a gun and shot the officer multiple times.

Granda said the officer was struck once in the arm and once in the torso. The officer was wearing a bullet-resistant vest, so his injuries are not life-threatening.

The officer, a 35-year-old man with two years of experience with the department, was rushed to Barnes-Jewish Hosptial for treatment.

Granda said the suspect ran off, and they believe he eventually got into a car to flee the scene. He is still on the run.

The Metro Air Support Unit, St. Louis County Police Department’s Canine Unit, the Crime Scene Unit and many officers from the Division of Patrol helped search for the suspect, but they couldn't find him.

The St. Louis County Police Department is handling the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call St. Louis County police or CrimeStoppers at 866-317-8477.

Both the investigation and the search for the shooter are ongoing.

St. Louis County police said the store was closed while police investigated.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.