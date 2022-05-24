New York City says goodbye to its last public payphone

If Clark Kent needs to change into Superman, four 'walk-in' phone booths still remain in New York City.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — It's the end of an era in New York City.

The last public payphone, which was in Midtown Manhattan, was removed on Monday.

The payphone was uprooted by the city and is being moved to a museum!

In 2015, New York City started replacing payphones with Wi-Fi hotspots that also provide device charging and free calls within the U.S.

The kiosks are part of LinkNYC, which will also eventually provide 5G coverage to users as well.

For those who appreciate the nostalgia, several payphones still exist on public property in New York City, but they're privately operated.