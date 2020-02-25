NEW YORK — A New York firefighter, who spent days at ground zero searching for the remains of his firefighter brother, has died due to an illness related to the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Daniel Foley passed away Saturday after a battle with pancreatic cancer, according to CBS News. He was 46.

Foley joined the New York City Fire Department in 1998 and was a member of Rescue Company 3 in the Bronx.

Following the attack, he spent months at the World Trade Center searching the rubble for victims, including his brother Thomas Foley, who died on 9/11.

"On the first night, Danny promised his mother and father he wouldn't come home until he bought his brother home with him," FDNY Lt. Mickey Conboy told CBS New York. "On the 11th day, Danny miraculously found his brother."

Foley will be remembered as not only a hero— Conboy said the late firefighter was also a great father and husband.

He leaves behind his wife, Carrie, and their five children.

More than 200 firefighters have lost their lives to 9/11-related illnesses, the Ray Pfeifer Foundation confirmed in December 2019. The organization assists 9/11 first responders with medical needs not covered by insurance.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter