Pileup involving numerous cars, big rigs shuts down Wisconsin highway

I-94 is closed from the town of Osseo in Trempealeau County to Northfield in Jackson County after a series of crashes on the icy interstate.

OSSEO, Wisconsin — Icy conditions in western Wisconsin triggered a series of crashes and pileups on I-94 that have closed the interstate in both directions, according to reports by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) says all lanes of the heavily-used interstate are blocked, and I-94 is closed from the town of Osseo in Trempealeau County to Northfield in Jackson County. The State Patrol refuted a report that says more than 100 vehicles are involved in the pileups, but told WEAU Television that there are "a lot of cars, a lot of semis" involved as of 8 a.m. Thursday.

Wis. State Patrol Sgt. Sean Berkowitch tells WEAU that the pavement is so icy that vehicles can't get up hills. State troopers and first responders are working on a number of active crashes in the area.

Pictures from the scene showed at least one vehicle on fire. There is no word yet on injuries or possible fatalities.

At this time eastbound lanes of I-94 are closed from Highway 10 at Osseo to Wisconsin State Highway 121, while westbound lanes are shut down from Highway 121 to County Road HH.

Both the state patrol and local authorities are warning motorists about the dangerous road conditions, and urging them to stay home.

