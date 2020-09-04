RALEIGH, N.C. — An Amber Alert was canceled Thursday for 2-year-old Durham boy, Jeremy Rivas-Munoz.

Jeremy was found safe in Maryland after he was kidnapped by his father in Durham early Thursday morning, police said.

Durham police were looking for the boy's father, 22-year-old Emerson Melendez, who is accused of stabbing Jeremy's mother before he left with their child.

The toddler was found safe later Thursday morning in Prince George County and Melendez Rivas was taken into custody.

Earlier story:

Police said the little boy was last seen wearing a blue shirt and black shorts.

Melendez was last seen wearing a black shirt and tan shorts. He has a skull tattoo on his neck and a rose tattoo on his left hand.

Emerson Melendez is wanted in connection to the Amber Alert for his missing son.

Durham Police

Police say they could be traveling in a blue car, possibly a Toyota.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Durham Police Department immediately at (919) 475-2263, or call 911 or *HP.

