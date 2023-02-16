Charges won't be filed in death of 12-year-old in stolen car, DA says

The office said they don't believe they could meet their obligation to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt to a jury.

DENVER — A man who got into a fatal shootout with a 12-year-old boy who was in his stolen car earlier this month will not face charges, the Denver District Attorney's Office said on Thursday.

The shooting happened Feb. 5 on West 10th Avenue. Police said the car's owner had reported it stolen from the 8300-block of E. Northfield Blvd., and tracked it with an app to the intersection of West 12th Avenue and North Decatur Street.

When the owner approached the car, he reported exchanging gunfire with at least one person inside, according to police.

A 12-year-old then drove the car to the 2900-block of W. 10th Ave., where officers found him with a gunshot wound, police said. It appeared that additional occupants inside the stolen car ran away when it stopped.

The boy was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead.

The Denver District Attorney's office said Thursday that they won't be filing charges in connection with the case. The office said they don't believe they could meet their obligation to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt to a jury.

Last week, 9NEWS asked DPD if they had determined who fired first or what led up to the gunfire exchange. Police said that was still under investigation at the time.

The shooting happened in Denver City Councilwoman Jamie Torres' district.

In a statement, Torres called it "absolutely tragic" and "likely avoidable."

"I’m heartbroken that this ended in the death of a 12 year old," Torres said. "I know auto theft is a growing issue, not just in Denver but everywhere and it's infuriating to be victimized like that, but I discourage any resident to taking a vigilante approach. It is not worth taking or risking your life. I’m heartbroken that this entire sequence of events took place and that it was brought to my District’s doorstep."

