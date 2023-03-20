Man charged with improperly disposing body of Georgia dad who went missing in Louisiana

Derrick Perkins, 45, is accused of improperly disposing the body of Nathan Millard after his body was found covered in plastic.

Example video title will go here for this video

BATON ROUGE, La. — A man who was initially wanted by police for questioning in the disappearance of a Georgia father of five has now been charged.

Derrick Perkins, 45, is accused of improperly disposing the body of Nathan Millard, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. Police also charged Perkins was also charged with obstruction of justice, simple criminal damage to property, and failure to seek assistance.

The charges come after Millard's body was found rolled into a carpet and wrapped in plastic in Baton Rouge, three miles from where he went missing more than two weeks earlier.

On March 7, a coroner in Louisiana said Millard, 42, had no signs of trauma when he was found.

According to WBRZ-TV, documents said Millard refused help from a security guard at a bus station. The documents go on to say people questioned by police claimed Millard suffered an accidental drug overdose. That's when Perkins wrapped the body and put it in the trunk of his car before dumping it after the "odor got too bad," WBRZ reports.

Perkins was already in jail relating to a fraud charge before this arrest.

Millard was last seen leaving the Courtyard by Marriott in downtown Baton Rouge after leaving his hotel room to attend the LSU-Vanderbilt basketball game. Texas EquuSearch and numerous volunteers later joined the search for Millard and offered a reward.

EquuSearch founder Tim Miller said the person who found Millard received a $10,000 reward.