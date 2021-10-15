NASA to launch Lucy mission Saturday to explore new asteroids

More than 500 people from NASA and the private sector are working on the $981 million project.

HOUSTON — NASA will launch a new mission Saturday to explore an ancient group of asteroids for the first time.

“[The goal is] to learn not only about the history, but then to be able to model the future,” said Joan Salute, the division associate director for flight programs, planetary science division at NASA.

Salute is one of more than 500 people from NASA and the private sector working on the $981 million, 12-year-long Lucy Mission. It’s named after the “Lucy” skeleton that helped scientists piece together human evolution.

Salute and her team hope to do the same with the solar system by using robotic spacecraft to study eight Trojan asteroids following Jupiter’s orbit around the sun.

Those asteroids have been practically untouched since the birth of the solar system.

“We’re looking back four-and-a-half billion years ago when these planets were formed to find out how it all got started and happened,” Salute said.

Salute said the NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston won’t have any significant involvement with the mission. The team won’t see any scientific data until 2025 at the earliest.

“The kids that are in like elementary school right now, they’ll be analyzing this data in the future, so there’s a long road ahead of us,” Salute said.