Houston disaster relief group plans to deploy resources to California after deadly storms

Houstonians know all too well the heartbreak that many Californians are facing right now.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON, Texas — At least 18 people have died in catastrophic storms that have swept through California for weeks now, leading to landslides, sinkholes and raging floodwaters.

Houstonians know all too well the heartbreak that many Californians are facing right now.

In just the past two weeks, most of California received up to 600% of its normal rainfall, leading to deadly and damaging flooding.

Montecito, the home to many celebrities, including Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey, was told to evacuate, but some, like Ellen DeGeneres, are sheltering in place.

Watching from afar is not easy for Houstonians, who five years ago were dealing with a similar nightmare.

“I think when it hits home and we’ve experienced it and gone through it and know what I was needing at that moment, that I can provide that to somebody else - it’s just very fulfilling," NACC Disaster Services volunteer coordinator Liliana Lopez said.

Lopez had several feet of water enter her home during Hurricane Harvey and now she’s a volunteer coordinator for Houston’s NACC Disaster Services. The organization is standing by ready to deploy supplies and resources out to California.

The nonprofit said they are coordinating with emergency officials in California to find out what they need. They plan to send a semi-truck full of cleaning supplies and are ready to deploy their mobile kitchen and showers if needed.

“The whole team, there’s a cooking team, there’s a disasters team, and we all get deployed. We take everything with us," Lopez said.

Lopez said she too will be packing up and heading west, hoping to help someone pick up the pieces that Mother Nature left behind.

“Just hands-on whatever is needed at the moment, at the time, then, we’re on it," Lopez said.