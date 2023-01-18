Memphis Police said the man went on the robbery spree Monday evening.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said Wednesday they are looking for a man responsible for a string of robberies on drive-thru locations in Memphis Monday night.

MPD said on Monday, between 7:56 pm and 9:07 pm, officers responded to business robberies at 2994 Poplar Avenue (McDonald’s), 2702 Perkins Road (Taco Bell), 2663 Mount Moriah Road (Krystals), 1755 Getwell Road (McDonald’s), and 3068 South Perkins Road (McDonald’s).

MPD said a man went to these businesses, placed a food order through the drive-through, and pulled up to the window. The man then pointed a gun at the cashier and demanded the money from the register. After retrieving the cash, he fled in a blue Hyundai Accent.

He's described as a man with medium complexion and thin build, wearing a gray facemask, a gray hoodie, and orange gloves.

No arrest has been made. This is an ongoing investigation.