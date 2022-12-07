Arrested is the child's mother, Maya Jones and her live-in boyfriend, 37-year-old Jermaine Robinson.

HOUMA, La. — The mother of a 2-year-old boy who had been reported missing Tuesday afternoon, and her boyfriend, have been arrested on counts of murder after the child's body was found in a trash can Tuesday evening, Houma Police said.

The body of missing two-year-old Ezekiel Harry was found in a trash can on Daspit Street in Houma.

Arrested is the child's mother, Maya Jones and her live-in boyfriend, 37-year-old Jermaine Robinson.

The family of the child's father found out about the discovery as Ezekiel Harry's grandmother got a call informing her that the child's body had been found.

WWL-TV's Meg Farris reported that the grandmother collapsed upon receiving the call and started sobbing, telling family members that the body had been found.

According to Houma Police, Ezekiel Harry was initially reported missing Tuesday afternoon while walking outside with his mother and three other children.

What was initially reported as an abduction became a possible case of foul play after police say the child's mother repeatedly changed her account of the incident.

Police said 28-year-old Maya Jones initially told police that a subject in a gray truck passed by her and her kids in Bayou Terrebonne and abducted Harry.

Houma police say they investigated the report and found that Jones was giving them inaccurate information.

Houma police say that Jones left her Cadiere St. home with her three children and traveled to the area of Bayou Terrebonne adjacent to Mahler Street. Jones then proceeded to go to nearby residences saying her kid was abducted.

WWLTV’s Meg Farris interviewed Harry’s father and other family members from the father’s side of the family. Farris said that the mother and father are separated and in different relationships.

“I feel that you, as the mother of the child, shouldn’t be changing your stories on Ezekiel’s whereabouts,” Harry’s father said.

Harry’s grandmother spoke about his presence.

“We had him over every weekend, he was a great child,” the grandmother said. “I just hope he comes home safe.”

Harry’s grandmother later received a call saying that Harry’s body was found.

Before Harry’s body was found, Farris was interviewing Harry’s family members near the intracoastal waterway that police were searching.

“There’s gotta be something going on in this area for them to come this way,” the grandmother had said.

Houma PD said this is an ongoing investigation in their press release.

Farris reported that Jones is being questioned by police.