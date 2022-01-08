More than 20 states considering 'Bentley's Law' DUI legislation

"Life ain't the same and it never will be,” said Cecilia Williams.



April 13, 2021, a knock at the door changed Cecilia Williams life forever.



"I got up out of bed to an officer and a state trooper standing at my door,” said Williams. “What they told me I didn't expect."



Williams' son, daughter-in-law, and grandson were killed when they were hit by a drunk driver along Highway 30 in Jefferson County.



"They repeatedly told me that they had died in a fiery crash,” said Williams.



It was in that moment that Williams decided something had to change.



"I made a promise to my kids, and my grandson, and other people that I was going to do what I could to stop people from driving under the influence,” said Williams.



Working with local legislators she drew up legislation that has become known as 'Bentley's Law'.



"It requires drunk drivers who kill a parent or parents to pay a child maintenance,” said Williams. “That child maintenance will go until the child or children turns 18 unless they seek a secondary education."



Tennessee became the first state to sign 'Bentley’s Law' into law in July and similar legislation has been introduced in 24 other states.



"I'm hoping that by December we have all of the states in the United States,” said Williams.



Though the bill originated in Missouri it failed during the 2022 spring session in the Show Me State.



"It was one of those bills that there wasn't enough information simply because many of these drunk drivers may not have the funds to do that, so who in fact would pay those costs,” said Rep. Trish Gunby.



"I think if they can afford to do them things they can afford to pay for the child that they killed their family,” said Williams. “We're not going to just sit back."