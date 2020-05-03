JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A proposed bill would get rid of marriage licenses in Missouri and replace them with domestic union contracts.

HB 2173 was filed by Republican state Representative Adam Schnelting, who said its purpose is to keep the government out of marriages.

Schnelting said under the bill, the term "marriage" would change to "contract of domestic union." Those seeking a domestic union wouldn't need a marriage license or to undergo a ceremony performed by a judge or minister, which are both currently required for a legally-recognized marriage.

"HB 2173 relegates the state to merely recording that a marriage/domestic union took place, instead of permitting one," Schnelting said in a statement. "One way to view it is like this: If you don’t need permission or a license for your Second Amendment rights, you certainly don’t need it for rights as natural as a marital union with your spouse."

The bill has some people worried they could lose out on benefits that come with marriage such as social security, medicare, and veteran benefits. Schnelting insisted that wouldn't happen, but since the federal government -- not the state government -- handles those types of benefits, it's unclear whether they would be affected.

Some members and allies of the LGBTQ are speaking out against the bill. Those who have fought for the right to marry for years say it's particularly hurtful.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson is among those who disapprove of the bill.

"These bills are hurtful. the LGBTQ community, they are our friends, neighbors and family members," Krewson said. "I don't see anything that would lift up the people that we are supposed to represent in those bills."

Schnelting said the bill is not targeting the LGBTQ community or any other groups, and argued that marriage licenses were originally used against interracial marriage.

"How else would a state control who marries?" Schnelting said. "By requiring a license. A license can be either revoked or denied. And indeed, it was denied for interracial couples for nearly 80 years after the first marriage licenses were issued."

The bill would have to go through several more steps before the possibility of becoming law.

