MILWAUKEE — An AMBER Alert issued over the weekend for a missing mother and her two young daughters was canceled after the family was found dead.

Police believe their deaths are a homicide.

Milwaukee Police issued an Amber Alert for Amarah J. Banks, 26, Zaniya R. Ivery, 5, and Camaria Banks, 4 on Saturday. The next day, their bodies were found in a garage, NBC reported.

Family had reported them missing on Feb. 9, but the AMBER Alert wasn’t issued until Feb. 15 because police said the case did not reach the appropriate threshold until then. At first, police said they did not realize foul play was involved.

Before their bodies were found, police arrested Banks’ boyfriend, 25-year-old Arzel J. Ivery, reported the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

One count of felony aggravated battery was filed against Ivery on Saturday in Milwaukee County, according to online court records. As of Monday evening he had not been charged in the AMBER Alert or homicides, however.

The journal reported the boyfriend allegedly severely beat the woman Feb. 8 in the hours after their young son's funeral, according to prosecutors. Neighbors at the woman's apartment complex reported hearing screams, and they allegedly saw the woman running with a bloody mouth begging her attacker to not kill her.

(WXIA contributed to this report)

