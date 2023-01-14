Friendswood model and fashion designer R'Bonney Gabriel crowned Miss Universe

The Houston-area native beat out 83 other women in New Orleans.

NEW ORLEANS — Friendswood model and fashion designer R'Bonney Gabriel won the 71st Miss Universe competition Saturday night, competing as Miss USA.

The Houston-area native beat out 83 other women during the contest in New Orleans. Gabriel, 28, made history back in October when she became the first Filipino-American to win Miss USA. She was also the first Filipino-American to win Miss Texas.

Gabriel graduated from the University of North Texas in 2018 and has her own independent clothing label out of the Houston area.