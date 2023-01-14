Friendswood model and fashion designer R'Bonney Gabriel crowned Miss Universe

NEW ORLEANS — Friendswood model and fashion designer R'Bonney Gabriel won the 71st Miss Universe competition Saturday night, competing as Miss USA.
The Houston-area native beat out 83 other women during the contest in New Orleans. Gabriel, 28, made history back in October when she became the first Filipino-American to win Miss USA. She was also the first Filipino-American to win Miss Texas.
Gabriel graduated from the University of North Texas in 2018 and has her own independent clothing label out of the Houston area.
According to the Miss Universe site, Gabriel is the lead sewing instructor at Magpies & Peacocks, a non-profit in Houston dedicated to the "collection and sustainable euse of post-consumer clothing, scrap textiles and accessories diverted from landfill."