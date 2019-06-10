BEAUMONT, Texas — A World War II paratrooper from Beaumont was given the Purple Heart award Sunday for his service after being wounded while returning from combat patrol in February 1945.

Private first class Christopher E. Dobson of the 507th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division, was awarded the Purple Heart, along with the Combat Parachutist Badge on Sunday at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Beaumont.

Dobson was shot in the leg while on patrol on February 7, 1945, and he received the badge for his jump in Operation Varsity in March 1945.

Operation Varsity was the largest airborne operation in history to be conducted on a single day and in one location.

According to a Facebook post from the church, Dobson is a member of the congregation.

The church shared photos of the ceremony, saying "We are grateful to Mr. Dobson, and all other men and women in our Armed Forces, for their selfless service & sacrifice to our great country!"