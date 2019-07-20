A West Virginia Army soldier has died in a non-combat related incident in Kuwait.

The Pentagon says 30-year-old Sgt. William Edward Friese, from Rockport, West Virginia, died Thursday in Camp Buehring, Kuwait. The incident is under investigation. The military gave no more information on the circumstances of Friese's death.

Friese was assigned to the 821st Engineer Company, 1092nd, Engineer Battalion, 111th Engineer Brigade, Summersville, West Virginia.

"Cathy and I are praying for William’s family and the entire National Guard family, and we ask all West Virginians to join with us," said West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice. "Everything we have we owe to the men and women who defend our country and protect our freedoms. We will do everything we can to provide support to his family and will never forget his service and sacrifice to this great State and our great Nation."

Friese was a light-wheeled vehicle mechanic with the 821st Engineer Company. He joined the West Virginia Army National Guard in 2008 and served with the 821st Engineer Company or 1092nd Engineer Battalion for his entire 12-year career.

He was on his second deployment serving in support of Operation Inherent Resolve at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, the military said.

He had previously deployed to Afghanistan in 2010 for a yearlong tour with the 1092nd Engineer Battalion.

Friese is the recipient of the Afghanistan Campaign Medal, NATO Afghanistan Service Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, West Virginia Emergency Service Ribbon, West Virginia State Service Ribbon, and numerous other awards and decorations.

He was a resident of Parkersburg, West Virginia and a native West Virginian. Friese is survived by his wife, children, mother, sister and grandparents.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.