ENID, Okla. — Two members of the military were killed Thursday at Vance Air Force Base during fighter pilot training exercise.
According to the Vance Air Force Base, two T-38 Talons each with two people on board were involved in the "mishap" that happened around 9:10 a.m.
At the time of the accident, the aircraft were performing a training mission.
Vance emergency response personnel were responding to the scene as of 12:30 p.m. to treat casualties and assist in recovery efforts.
Names of the deceased will be withheld pending next of kin notification.
A safety investigation team will investigate the incident.
The base is about 65 miles (105 kilometers) northwest of Oklahoma City, the T-38 Talon is a twin-engine, high-altitude, supersonic jet used in a variety of jet pilot training roles.
RELATED: Pease moms push for CDC health monitoring
RELATED: NH Air National Guard retirees speak out about health problems